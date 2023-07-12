Memorial service for Sidney Harold Ahlschlager, 84, of Lawton will be held at 10 a.m on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Saint Andrews Episcopal Church, with Reverend John Borrgeo officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Mr. Ahlschlager passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023 at a local hospital in Lawton with his family at his side.
Sidney was born on March 1,1939, in Oklahoma City to Kathleen Virginia (Biles) and Harold Oscar Ahlschlager (H.O.”Red”). He married the love of his life, Jacqueline Marie (Jackie), in Indiahoma on May 19,1972, and had many happy years with her until her entrance into heaven in July 2016. Sidney applied his love for his community and desire to help children into a career in Education. He began this journey by attending the University of Oklahoma, and earning a Bachelor’s degree in Education and a Master’s degree in Administration. Sidney used this passion for education to do just about every job in the school. He began with teaching Science and coaching numerous competitive sports. He then tended to students’ needs as a counselor. He then took administrative positions as a assistant principal and principal. Finally, he was in charge of Lawton’s respectable athletic heritage as District Athletic Director. Outside of tending the city’s needs, Sidney was a devoted family man. He was a doting “Pops”, involved dad, loving husband, and loyal friend. He enjoyed taking his wife out to the theater and being in her company. Sidney loved spending time with his grand girl. He would often accompany her to the many equestrian events she competed in, and was her biggest cheerleader. He was a die-hard Yankees fan along with being an avid OU sports fan. Sidney was also a faithful servant to God and was a long-time member and usher of Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church. He left a mark on all those he came in contact with. He will be missed and often remembered.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kari and Dusty McCuiston; his granddaughter, Sydney Kimberlin Wells; great-grandson, Noah Brooks Wells; his brother, Derald Ahlschlager; his nieces and their spouses: Dawn and Angelo Rinaldi and Kristin and Matt Burton; three great nieces; a great nephew, his brother-in-law, Bobby Spradlin and wife, Stona; cousin, Kay Weast and husband, Wesley; and cousin, Virginia Flaming and husband, Jay.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jacqueline Marie Ahlschlager.; his brother, Ricky Ahlschlager; his sister-in-law, Shirley Ahlschlager.
Memorial Contributions may be made in his name to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital.