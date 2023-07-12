Memorial service for Sidney Harold Ahlschlager, 84, of Lawton will be held at 10 a.m on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Saint Andrews Episcopal Church, with Reverend John Borrgeo officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.

Mr. Ahlschlager passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023 at a local hospital in Lawton with his family at his side.