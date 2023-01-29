A service celebrating the life of Sibyl Dolores Hawk will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Hispanic Baptist Church, 12800 S. Sooner Road, Edmond, OK 73034.
Burial will follow in the Star Valley Cemetery in Chandler.
Sibyl Dolores Hawk died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 in McKinney, Texas at the age of 87. She was born Nov. 12, 1935 in Wellston to Lawrence and Juanita (McCaslin) Brown. She grew up in Cushing and was a graduate of Cushing High School. She married Marvin L. Hawk on April 4, 1958 in Cushing. He preceded her in death on July 26, 2018.
Sibyl had worked as a secretary with the Lawton Public Schools at both the Shoemaker Board of Education and at Whittier Elementary School. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Lawton.
She is survived by her three children: Kent Hawk (Atlanta, Georgia); Bryan Hawk (Frisco, Texas) and Kimberly “Nikki” Hawk (New Orleans, Louisiana); four grandchildren: Christina Hawk (Austin, Texas), Bryce Hawk (Tucson, Arizona), Jacob Gleghorn (New Orleans, Louisiana) and Kyle Gleghorn (New Orleans, Louisiana).
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lawton Public School Foundation, P.O. Box 2323, Lawton, OK 73502 or the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.