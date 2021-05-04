Funeral services for Shirley Smith, 73, Walters, will be at First Baptist Church, Walters, Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., Rev. Paul Metcalfe officiating, assisted by Ryan Noland. Interment in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home. Memorial Donations can be made to Cancer or Diabetes research.
Shirley Gene (McComber) Smith, or “LaLa,” was born to Preston Birley and Leona Odessa (Ferguson) McComber on June 16, 1947, in Ardmore, and departed this life in Wichita Falls, TX on May 1, 2021 at the age of 73 years, 10 months and 15 days.
At age 12, Shirley’s family came from Ardmore to Walters, where she graduated from Walters High School in 1965. She married and had two sons, Gary Don and David Parks and later married Glen Smith on Aug. 6, 1969 in Wichita Falls, Texas. To this union three children, Debbie, Kenny and Glenda Smith were born. They made their home in Wichita Falls for three years before moving back to Walters in 1973. Shirley went to work with her mom at Haggars in Temple for a time and eventually did childcare in her home for several years before opening Broadway Daycare. She worked for her brother Leon in the insurance business for a time but returned to childcare. The family also operated Fun Fever in Lawton for three years.
Shirley was a devoted Christian and instilled those values in the many kids she had opportunity to influence in her community. She faithfully attended Open Door Church of God in Walters.
Shirley coached her girls’ softball teams every year while they were growing up. She attended her grandkids activities and sporting events with a passion. She loved spending time with her family, going on vacations and loved shopping on QVC. It seemed as if she helped raise 75 percent of the kids in town and they called her “LaLa.”
She was preceded in death by her parents, Preston and Leona McComber; her husband, Glen Smith; and her son David Parks.
She is survived by four children and their spouses: Gary Don and Lori Parks of Yukon; Debbie and Kenny Meyer of Walters; Kenny and Trudy Smith of Yukon; Glenda and Jason Hunt of Marlow; two brothers and spouses: Leon McComber and Denise of Walters; Kent McComber and Connie of Norman; her sister, Hazel Petty of Enid; 15 grandchildren and their spouses: Lantz Parks; Logan and Madison Parks; Lane Parks; Christiana and Joe Ambriz; Destini Heaton; Daci and Dillon Padgett; Sooner Meyer; Camaron Smith; Regan and Caleb Osborn; Blaine Roark; Kyla Hunt; Kale Hunt; Dara Hunt; Jase Hunt and Demi Hunt; three great-grandchildren: Jeremiah, Austen, Aiden and one on the way; other relatives, friends and her many beloved daycare kids.