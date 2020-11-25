Funeral service for Shirley Shanklin Pyle will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, Lawton, with Rev. Dr. Wayne Morris, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Due to Covid-19, all attendees will be required to wear a mask at the service.
Shirley Shanklin Pyle passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 in Lawton surrounded by her six devoted and loving children.
Shirley was born August 16, 1934, to Austin and Maude (Larrance) Parker in Ponca City. She spent her younger days in Ness City, Kansas and eventually moved with her family to Lawton. She attended Emerson Elementary School, Central Junior High School, and Lawton High School. She married Robert L. Shanklin on Aug. 23, 1951. Together they raised six children. Shirley waited until her children were older and in school before starting college. She graduated from Cameron University in 1971 and started her teaching career at MacArthur High School as a 9th grade Oklahoma History Teacher. Her teaching career continued to include ESL and Highstepper Director. After completing her Master’s Degree in Counseling, she served as the counselor for the Student Adjustment Center for Lawton Public Schools. She also served as a school counselor at Washington Elementary School where she later retired in 1992. She married Bob Pyle and they eventually moved to Texas where she was a counselor at Vega High School in Vega, Texas. Their love of hunting, fishing, and hiking led them to South Fork, Colorado where they built their dream home.
Shirley is survived by her sister, Janice Bell of Cache; six children: Pam Miller and husband Gary of Lewisville, Texas; Mikel Ford and husband Mark of Lawton; Cindy Fink and husband John of Waxahachie, Texas; Robert P. Shanklin and wife Jean of Houston, Texas; Kelly Drapeau and husband Francis of Lawton and Robert L. Shanklin and wife Connie of Lawton; grandchildren: John and Justin Stuever, Sarah Smith, Bradley Morris, Jennifer Davis, Becky Wiginton, Khris and Jason Shanklin, Brandon Shanklin and 14 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bob Pyle, two sisters: Pat Johnson and Alice Watson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lawton Public Schools Foundation, PO Box 2323, Lawton, OK 73502.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com