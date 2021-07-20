Funeral services for Shirley Munn Tisdale, will be at Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, Temple, Thursday, July 22 at 11 a.m., Rev. Michael E. Turner officiating with burial in the Temple Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Temple. Viewing on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Shirley Ann (Munn) Tisdale was born to Willie Joseph and Juanita (Williams) Munn on July 28, 1948 in Wynnewood, and departed this life in Denton, TX on July 15, 2021 at the age of 72 years, 11 months and 17 days.
Shirley grew up in Wynnewood and Lawton, graduating from Douglas High School. She married Gail Jackson and to the union three children were born. She later married Hubert M. Tisdale on Feb. 9, 1996 in Wichita Falls, TX. Shirley worked in Human Resource at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton for 27 years.
She was a member of Church of the Lord Jesus Christ. She was a homebody and was neat and organized. She enjoyed taking care of her husband, traveling, camping together. She enjoyed her flowers and loved people. She will truly be missed.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Michelle Reed; three brothers: Leonard Williams, Willie Earl Munn and Milton Munn; and five sisters: Elizabeth Jackson; Sadie Osborn; Rubie McGee; Daisy Johnson and Glenda Watkins.
Survivors include her husband, Hubert of the home; six children: Kent Toyren Jackson and Jessica of Lawton; Andrea Ladale Jackson of North Dakota; Towanda Tisdale of Desoto, TX; Shuron Morris and LaQuita Tisdale both of Dallas, TX, and Hubert Tisdale Jr. of Temple; two brothers: Sonny Williams and Vivian of Phoenix, AZ and Anthony Munn of Lexington; a sister, Sylvia Judy of Lawton; 17 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, other relatives and a host of friends.