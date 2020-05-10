Graveside Services for Shirley Miller, 72, Lawton, will be at the Walters Cemetery, Walters, OK on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Rev. Paul Metcalf officiating. Viewing at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home, Walters, Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Shirley Lorraine (Grooms) Miller was born to Earl Ray and Lucy Bell (Walden) Barker on October 23, 1947 in Snyder, OK and departed this life in Duncan, OK on May 7, 2020 at the age of 72 years, 6 months and 14 days.
She grew up in the Lawton/Elgin area, graduating from Elgin High School in 1965. She made her home in Lawton, Missouri, Randlett, Walters and back to Lawton in the late 1990’s. Shirley attended Cameron University form 1995-98 for criminal justice. Through the years she worked as a dispatcher for the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department for 15 years and also worked as a CNA at Parkview Manor NH and as a Corrections Officer for the Walters DOC.
Shirley was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Walters. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, crocheting, making afghans and doing needlepoint. She also enjoyed making Millionaire Pies for the family, playing Bingo, watching criminal justice shows on TV and playing Solitaire on her phone.
Survivors include 4 children, Leigha Russell and husband Clint of Marlow, OK, David Miller and girlfriend Janie Kennedy of Lawton, Lee Miller of Lawton, Travis Bloom of Lawton and girlfriend Jenny Adams of Anadarko, OK; a daughter, Katie Medlin of Sherman, TX; 8 grandchildren and spouses, Clinton Russell Jr. and Cody, Jeremy Russell and Katelynn, Celia Russell, Bethany Schrader, Amber Miller, Chelsea Goss, Steven Miller, and Haley Bloom; 11 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.