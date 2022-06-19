Shirley Mildred Griffith passed away on Sunday morning, June 12, 2022, at home with her family. She was 80 and for the past few month’s courageously battled lung cancer. Shirley was born on Sept. 11, 1941, in Socorro, New Mexico to William and Ethel Greenwood. She was the youngest of five children and the only girl. When not in school, she helped her mother with their home and garden. She also helped her father operate the Greenwood Grocery and Gas Station. The family values and work ethic she learned from her parents were passed on to her children and grandchildren.
In 1959, while working nights at the local drive in, she met a handsome Army soldier from Tennessee named William (Bill) Griffith. She nicknamed him “Griff”. For both of them it was love at first sight. He spent every free moment he had romancing Shirley. He was certain she was the one for him so he proposed and they were married on Jan. 6, 1961. They celebrated 61 years of marriage this past January. Griff was so dedicated to Shirley that he adopted her two-year-old son, Monty Griffith. In 1965, Griff received his new orders for Germany. Shirley was a very proud and supportive Army wife so without any reservation, she packed up her family and they were off to Haunstetten Germany. After discovering she could no longer bear children, Shirley and Griff decided to adopt. In January 1966 they received exciting news that their new born baby girl of Greek descent was born and they named her Kaliopi Schymani Griffith. Shirley loved her two children more than life, but nothing could top the love she had for her grandchildren and her great granddaughter, Parker Ryann. Shirley was kind hearted, selfless and was always there to take care of everyone. She never wanted to inconvenience anyone.
Upon returning from Germany, Shirley followed her dream to become a licensed beautician and had a large following of clients in Lawton. Her family was very proud of her success. She had her own little shop in the family home until her grandkids began taking up most of her time. She loved shopping for her family and lunch dates with her daughter. She was fascinated with sunflowers and angels.
She is survived by her husband, William (Bill) Griffith; a son, Monty Griffith, and a daughter, Schymani McCall and her husband Allen, all of Lawton; three grandchildren: Nathan Griffith of Lawton; Matthew McCall and his wife Ginny, and her great-granddaughter, Parker Ryann McCall of Edmond; McKenzie McCall Saleh and her husband Aasim, of Oklahoma City and her brother Alfred Greenwood of New Mexico. She had two cats that adored her and six great grand dogs. She held a special place in her heart for numerous close friends, and all of her nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers: Raymond Greenwood; Marvin Greenwood and William (Dude) Greenwood, as well as her dear friend Helen Zunich.
Graveside services for Shirley Mildred Griffith will be on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin. The family will have a visitation on Monday, June 20, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston. Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, American Cancer Society or locally to the City of Lawton Animal Shelter.