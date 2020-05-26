Funeral service for Shirley (McCullar) Lafferty, 70, of Fletcher, Oklahoma, will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Cyril Assembly of God Church. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Apache under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home.
She was called to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Shirley Kay (McCullar) Lafferty was born January 13, 1950 in Lawton, Oklahoma to George Marvin and Essie (Suter) McCullar. She was the 6th of 10 children. Shirley married Buck Lafferty on August 9, 1969. During the two’s 50 years of marriage, they were blessed with 7 children. She obtained her LPN Degree in 1989. She spent over 20 years being a nurse for troubled youth. She enjoyed working with metal detecting, being with her grandkids, storytelling (which she got from her daddy), and laughing and being louder than Charley. Shirley was a dedicated and loving mother not only to her biological children and all their friends they brought home but also to her younger brothers. Shirley’s loving soul and helpful heart held her family together during many of life’s challenges. Her legacy for loving her Lord and Savior and family will be carried on for generations to come. Her life was a celebration of peace and love.
She is survived by her husband, Buck, of the home; 2 daughters: Audra and Kelly; 4 sons: Kevin, Buck, Kyle, and Cody; 13 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 6 brothers; 1 sister; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; her oldest daughter, Amanda; her grandsons: Preston and Stetson; and 3 brothers
An Online Guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.