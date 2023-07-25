Shirley Mavis Simes (nee Ray), age 86, passed away on July 19, 2023, at the Norman Regional Healthplex in Norman.
Shirley was born in Clarita to Cecil Ray and Ruby (Babe) Ray on Nov. 10, 1936. She completed high school and went on to graduate from Draughon’s Business School in Dallas, TX. To support herself, she was a model at Neiman Marcus. She began her work career as an executive secretary at the Dallas Law Firm of Crowe & Dunlevy.
While her husband was stationed in Zweibrucken, Germany, she worked as secretary for the U.S. Army Staff Judge Advocate there. Upon her return to the United States, she began a 30+ year career with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) in positions of increasing responsibility, culminating in her promotion to Executive Assistant to the Director, OESC.
Retirement from the workplace did not slow down Shirley’s level of activity. From taking up stints as a hospital volunteer at Integris Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City as well as Norman Regional Hospital, to serving as a volunteer reading tutor at elementary schools in both Midwest City and Norman, she extended the limits of volunteerism to the Full Circle Adult Day Center in Norman. Her active listening skills, combined with a natural empathy and eagerness to help others spanned the age spectrum. She was active in the Norman Red Hat Society and a proud member of the Chickasaw Nation.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Jerri Gaye Cachero and son-in-law Rudy, to whom she has passed her precious cat, Little Chunk.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Havenbrook Funeral Home, 3401 Havenbrook Street, Norman. Interment will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Moore Cemetery in Clarita, Oklahoma.
Memorial donations may be made to the Norman Meals on Wheels Program or the Norman Meals on Wheels for Seniors’ Pets Program, 528 East Main Street, Norman OK 73071.