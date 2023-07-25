Shirley Mavis Simes (nee Ray), age 86, passed away on July 19, 2023, at the Norman Regional Healthplex in Norman.

Shirley was born in Clarita to Cecil Ray and Ruby (Babe) Ray on Nov. 10, 1936. She completed high school and went on to graduate from Draughon’s Business School in Dallas, TX. To support herself, she was a model at Neiman Marcus. She began her work career as an executive secretary at the Dallas Law Firm of Crowe & Dunlevy.