Funeral service for Shirley Mae Stewart will be 12:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Aaron Yarbrough officiating.
Burial will follow in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.
The family will greet friends from 4-6 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the Livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Shirley Mae Orange was born through the union of Shirley and Evelyn Orange, in Chickasha, on March 17, 1937. She was the second of six siblings from the Orange household. Shirley transitioned into eternal rest on Jan. 30, 2021 in Olympia, Washington, and is preceded in death by her father, Shirley (whom she was named after), her mother Evelyn, and beloved husband Leroy S. Stewart.
Shirley graduated Lincoln School in Chickasha and attended Cameron University in Lawton. During her working years she served as a union representative for the AAFES Military exchange, where she retired after more than 20 years of service. Expressing her love for God, she was a long-time member of Grant Chapel AME Church in Lawton, using her gifts in the choir, as the Pastor’s aide, as well as the Women’s Mission Circle.
Shirley married her husband Leroy in 1961, and spent time traveling abroad for Leroy’s military career along with their four children. Shirley, also affectionately known as “MEME” was praised in life for being a great mother and grandmother, being sure that she was in attendance for all their social and educational gatherings. Throughout her life she spread much love through her family and community.
“MeMe” leaves to cherish and continue her legacy: four children: Belinda Stewart of Olympia, Washington; Angelo Stewart of Lawton; Brodrick Stewart of Lawton; and Angela Walton of Oklahoma City; three grandchildren: Kemesha (Adrian) Anderson of Lawton; Kiara Walton of Fort Worth, Texas, and Kallan East-Stewart of Lawton; four great-grandchildren: Keeayla Anderson; Adriana Anderson; Caleb Anderson all of Lawton and Baby Kent of Fort Worth, Texas; three sisters: Frances Orange-Everidge, of Wichita, Kansas; Bobbie (Joe) Dixon of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Joyce Orange, of Washington, D.C; two brothers: Sammy Sr. (Sherry) Orange of College Station, Texas and Danny Orange of Blue Springs, Missouri. Remembering also a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.
The family thanks you for your continued support and prayers, as we continue to celebrate the life, in memory of our beloved Matriarch.
