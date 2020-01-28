Shirley Kay Nolen was born on January 22, 1944, to Gordon Nolen and Virginia Keith. She entered into her final, peaceful sleep on January 24, 2020.
A loving mother and grandmother, Shirley was a voracious reader who instilled a love for the written word in each of her three children. She always said that a good book allowed her to visit all the places she would never get to see in her own life. Her favorite author was Louis L’Amour, and she was quite proud of her complete collection of his works.
Shirley spent almost her entire life in Oklahoma and was always proud to call the state her home. In the final week of her life, she refused to wear a pair of orange socks that were given to her because they were “Oklahoma State colors”. Her blood ran Crimson Red right to the end.
Boomer Sooners!
Shirley was predeceased by her first husband, George W. Drennon. She was also predeceased by her second husband, Bobby Royce Townsend, whom she called “the love of my life”. Shirley is survived by her son Steven R. Drennon, daughter Denise Notgrass, and son Robert Drennon and his wife Shannon. She is also survived by six grandchildren, DeAnna Crespo, Heather Drennon, Elizabeth Drennon, Kevin Drennon, Gordon Drennon, and Jacob Drennon, as well as two additional grandchildren by marriage, Tonya Therese Townsend and Max Townsend. She had eight great-grandchildren, Danielle Crespo, Bryan Jackson, Christian Adams, Aiden Drennon, Jackson Williams, Everly Williams, Hailey Ashmore, and Gavin Ashmore. She also had three great-great-grandchildren, Auria Crespo, Myles Crespo, and Addison Jackson.
In addition to these family members, Shirley is survived by her siblings: Eva Byrd, Anna Nolen-Young, Charlotte Wilkes, Charlene Henderson, Gordon Nolen, Jr., Phyllis Wilson, Michael Nolen, and Randy Nolen, plus numerous other loving relatives and friends.
Her sister, Anna Nolen-Young lovingly cared for her over the last few years of her life, along with periodic assistance from her niece, Ronda Simons, and her daughter, Denise Notgrass. The family gives them and everyone else who cared for Shirley their greatest and warmest gratitude.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Don Grantham Funeral Home, 3032 N. Hwy 81, Duncan, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Foster Cemetery in Foster, Oklahoma.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.granthamfuneralhomes.com