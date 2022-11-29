MANGUM — Funeral service for Shirley Hawkins, age 93, of Mangum, Oklahoma, former Frederick resident, will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Orr Gray Gish Chapel.

Shirley went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Mangum, Oklahoma. Burial will be in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery.

Recommended for you