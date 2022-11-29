MANGUM — Funeral service for Shirley Hawkins, age 93, of Mangum, Oklahoma, former Frederick resident, will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Orr Gray Gish Chapel.
Shirley went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Mangum, Oklahoma. Burial will be in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery.
She was born in Lyman, Oklahoma, on Jan. 23, 1929. Sometime in the late 1940s Shirley moved to California, she was like so many other people from Oklahoma that moved to California to find work and to follow other family members. California is where she met her husband, Kenneth Wayne Hawkins. For the next 20 years until the late 1960s, Shirley was wife and mother to a traveling Naval family and was able to experience living at Naval bases in Vallejo, CA; San Francisco, CA; San Diego, CA; Great Lakes, IL; Annapolis, MD; and Naval Air Station Port Lyautey in Morocco.
Shirley and the Hawkins family moved back to Oklahoma in the early 1970s mainly living in Lawton, Guymon, Frederick and Mangum. Shirley was an active mom raising her kids and was always there anytime they needed help or encouragement. Shirley also enjoyed working and she always had funny stories from everywhere she worked or traveled.
After the death of her husband in 2000, Shirley enjoyed taking trips to visit her sons and daughters in Mangum, OK; Sacramento, CA; Richmond, VA; and Sunset, LA. During these trips she enjoyed visiting historical sites, the Painted Ladies Row Houses in San Francisco and eating pasta carbonara. Shirley helped people all her life and she was an active volunteer at food banks everywhere she lived. She enjoyed reading and also had a love for various types of music, she passed along these hobbies to all of her children.
Shirley is survived by her children, Kenneth Ray Hawkins of Frederick, OK, Cindy Derr of Mangum, OK, Sharita Lockard of Sunset, LA and Steven Hawkins of Glen Gardner, NJ.
She was preceded in passing by two sons, Eddie Douglas of Sacramento, CA, and Donald Hawkins of Lawton, OK. Shirley had many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and she loved them more than anything. Her determined and fun-loving attitude provided strength and comfort to everyone in her life. Shirley provided and sacrificed her whole life so that her children would have a better and more rewarding life. Shirley’s faith was an important part of her life, and it was a comfort knowing she would be welcomed into Heaven when she left this earth.