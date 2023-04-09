Graveside service for Shirley Harper, 83, of Claremore will be held 1 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023 at the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Harper passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023 in Claremore.
Updated: April 9, 2023 @ 4:10 am
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Shirley was born on Sept. 4, 1939 in Chelsea, to Curtis Morgan and Bonnie Armstrong. She grew up in Sallisaw where she attended Buffington Grade School, Sallisaw Junior High School and Sallisaw High School, graduating in 1957. She married Robert Ray Darnell in 1957 and they lived in Oklahoma City for two years before moving to Fayetteville, Arkansas and later returning to Sallisaw. She married Dr. Harry Harper in Van Buren, Arkansas in 1987. She and Harry were members of the Square Toppers Square Dance Club. They enjoyed attending dances throughout the state including the Nationals in Oklahoma City and San Antonio, Texas. After retirement, they moved to Lake Waurika in Corum. Dr. Harper passed on June 18, 2014. Shirley moved to Lawton, and later to Claremore to be near her family.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and David Beadles, of Claremore; her sons and daughter-in-law: Mark and Tina Darnell, of Sallisaw, and Robert Darnell, of Claremore; two step sons and daughters-in_law: Lt. Col. Fred and Lori Harper, of Tampa, Florida and Lt. COl. Rob and Raleah Harper, of Lawton; her brother and sister-in-law, Col. Charles Ronald and Laura Merriott; her sister and brother-in-law, Karen Joan and Jim Guilliams; her grandchildren: Mary Kate Galloway; Sarah Elizabeth Johnston and husband, Jason; Mark Alan Monroe Darnell and wife, Toshena; Gracie Jane Darnell; William Alan Darnell; Sean Lee Metheny; Troy Dale Metheny and wife, Lindsay; Matthew Harper; Lauren Harper; Hannah Harper, and Joshua Harper and wife, Haleigh; her cousins: Linda Gregory; Olta Mae Ledford, and Sarah, Paul and Ray Armstrong; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, and her sister, Kathy Jeannie Locke.
