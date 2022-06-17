Funeral for Shirley Griffith, 80, Lawton, will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Fort Sill National Cemetery.

Mrs. Griffith died June 12, 2022.

Visitation will be Monday, June 20, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com