Mrs. Shirley Greenwood Miller, 87, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Lawton. She was born Dec. 13, 1934, in Glasgow, Scotland to Maurice Winning Barr and Isabella Patterson Barr. Shirley immigrated to the United States and moved to Michigan with her parents when she was 16 years old. After moving to Michigan, she met the love of her life, Bruce Howard Miller. They married in 1952 and had three daughters. Bruce’s career required multiple moves across the country and so Shirley worked various administrative jobs including working for Blue Cross Blue Shield. In 1973, they moved their family west to Phoenix, AZ and there she and her husband owned and operated two Dairy Queen Stores for over 20 years and then later a Hallmark store for 10 years. After retiring, they moved to Lawton in 2007 to live with her youngest daughter and her husband, Julie and Tom Parkinson. She was a loving caretaker for others and cherished by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include three daughters and sons-in-law: Joyce and Frank Ramirez, North Carolina; Sandra and Gregg Ramos, Nashville, Tenn.; and Julie and Tom Parkinson, Lawton; six grandchildren: Valerie and Mitesh Patel; Melody Ramos; Stefanie and Ricky Glass; Sheena and Matt Osburn; Yvonne and Matt Takane and David Bruce Ramos; and nine great-grandchildren: Logan Patel, Rhys Bruce Patel, Jensen Glass, Clark Takane, Wilder Ramos, Ada Shirley Takane, Izabella Osburn, Robert Osburn, and Jaxsen Bruce Glass.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Isabella Barr; her brother, Robert Barr; her beloved cousins: Bill, Doreen, Mitchell, Nan, Jackie, and her cherished husband and best friend, Bruce Miller.
The family would like to thank Dr Leslie Aiku (and Debbie), Dr Manal Robin-Hanna, Dr. Aaron Trachte, Dr Navi Kaur, Dr Tyler Benson, Dr Bassam Saliba, Dr Richard Brittingham, Chaplain Paul Gore, and Dr Rene Caballero along with all the caring ED and ICU physicians and nursing staff for the loving care they provided to Shirley (Mom, Gran, Granny). A memorial service to celebrate her life with her extended family will be held in Phoenix, Arizona in February, 2023