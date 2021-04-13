Graveside service for Shirley F. Jackson will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Harold Gaches, pastor of First Baptist West officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Shirley F. Jackson, age 81, of Lawton, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 in Oklahoma City. She was born Dec. 24, 1939 in Bristow, to Oscar and Bertie (Potter) Turner. Mrs. Jackson was a beautician for over 50 years. Her clients became her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra K. Niedermeier, Oklahoma City; a sister, Edna Hertsch, Virginia and several grandchildren and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Jackson.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com