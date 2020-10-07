Memorial service for Shirley Ellen (Longanacre) Pearson, 71, of Lawton will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Centenary United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Pearson passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at her home in Lawton.
Shirley was born on December 6, 1948, in Sinks Grove, West Virginia to Klase and Ilse (Guthke) Longanacre. The family traveled with the military and they lived in West Virginia and Germany where she attended school, graduating from Greenbrier High School, Ronceverte, WV, in 1966. The family moved to the Lawton/Fort Sill area and Shirley worked as a sales associate for Montgomery Ward and later attended beauty school and worked for Steve’s Hair Designs. She then began her career with Dr. Morford, DDS and retired as the Office Manager after 31 years of dedicated service. Shirley married George Beach in 1967 and to that union, a son was born. She married Rob Pearson in December of 1992. She was O.U.’s number one fan, and enjoyed American Movie Classics and also enjoyed gong to the lake. She served on the Housing Authority Board and was a faithful Mountain Metro AMBUC Member who served as Superior President, Big Hatter, and was named AMBUC of the Year. She was also a finalist for the National AMBUC of the year in 1994/95. She brought in many members and was active in the Gem Club. She was also a graduate of the Leadership Lawton program.
She is survived by her husband, Rob Pearson, of the home; her father, Klase Longanacre, of Lawton, her sister, Linda Ward, of Siloam Springs, AR; her son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Tina Beach, of Apache, OK; her grandson, Jackson Beach, of Apache, OK; her nephews, Jared Ward, Sean Ward, and Kerry Ward; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ilse Longanacre; and her brother, Bernhardt Longanacre.
