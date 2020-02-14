Shirley Dean (Crawford) Arndt was born November 27, 1936, to John and Lounita (Hudgins) Crawford in Carnegie, Oklahoma. She passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. Funeral services will be held Saturday February 15, 2020, at 2:00pm at the First Baptist Church, officiated by Kerry Glasgow. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Crews Funeral Home.
Shirley graduated from Apache High School in 1954. Shirley married Dwight Arndt on June 10, 1961, and lived in Lawton, raising three sons and a daughter. Shirley began working civil service in 1968 with a short break when the children were young. During this break, she worked several years as the elementary school secretary where her children attended. She returned to civil service before 1974 when they built and moved into their home in Apache and Dwight ran his automotive shop and raised cattle. Dwight and Shirley sold their home and moved to Chester, VA in 1985. They lived there until 1995 when Shirley retired from Ft Lee, VA civil service and they moved back to their Apache home. Dwight raised cattle until 2015. Shirley enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a very active and dedicated member of the Apache First Baptist Church and a cheerful member of the Apache Senior Nutrition Center. She loved gardening, playing games, laughing, and mostly loving those around her. She will be sorely missed by the many lives she touched throughout her life.
Shirley is survived by her sons: Terry Arndt and wife Sally of Prince George, VA, Kent Arndt and wife Sheila of Apache; daughter, Debbie (Arndt) Emory and husband Donny of Disputanta, VA; many loved grandchildren: Tina Arndt, Reshelle Claborn, Jenny Arndt, Grant Arndt and wife Lindsey, Jamie Gonzalez and husband Antonio, Jessica Cannon and husband Doyle, Jayne Hernandez and husband Ryan, Jason Arndt and wife Niusha, Jessica Emory and Marcus Emory; great-grandchldren: D’Aysiah Major, Olivia and Ethan Arndt, Ben Brown, Royce and Reyna Hernandez, Chaeli Long, Alejandro Gonzalez, Bailey and Jordan Claborn, Zavian, Emeric, Draius, Kieren, Eliyah, Avaran, and Zariyah Arndt; brother Shelby Crawford and wife Kaye of Anadarko; brothers-in-law Dwayne Arndt and wife Vita of Lawton, Jim Frank of Cincinnati, OH; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Lounita Crawford; husband, Dwight Arndt; and son, Rick L. Arndt.
Online guestbook can be signed and condolences sent by visiting: www.crewsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Apache Senior Nutrition Center at 301 E Evans Street, Apache, OK, 73006.