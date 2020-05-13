Shirley Day Nations, age 75, departed this life for her heavenly home Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Marlow after losing her battle with cancer.
Shirley was born December 15, 1944 in Dallas, Texas to Allen Wenfield and Ona Mabelene (Moore) Shadden. She grew up in Texas and later moved to Lawton, Oklahoma with her mother and stepfather, 1st Sgt. US Army John W. Holbert. In 1957, Shirley and her family moved to Venice, Italy where her stepdad was stationed for three years. While in Venice, she met and dated, 1st Sgt. US Army Eugene W. Nations. Shirley and her family moved back to
Lawton after her stepdad’s tour was over. She married the love of her life, Eugene “Wayne” Nations, on November 12, 1960 at Cockrell Hill Church of Christ in Dallas, Texas. She spent twenty-two years as a military spouse traveling three tours to Germany with her husband and daughters. She worked in advertising at K-Mart in Lawton until she retired in 1994, after eighteen years. Shirley and her husband moved west of Marlow on a farm and raised Augus cows. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, gardening, painting, quilting, and exercising with her friends at Duncan’s Simmons Center.
Preceded in death by her parents, Ona Mabelene (Moore) Holbert and John W. Holbert, Shirley is survived by her husband, Wayne of sixty years, of the home; her two daughters, Kimberly Collins and husband Scott Collins of Tulsa, Melonie Salazar and Eddie Salazar
of Duncan; four grandchildren, Krystal Looney, Tyler Nations, Addison Collins and Corinne Collins; three great grandchildren, Jaden Moore, Brooklyn Moore and Ryleigh Scarfone along with numerous other relatives and close friends.
Special thanks to Aspire Hospice, Susie and Amy.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com