Funeral services for Shirley Brown Al-Rashed, 64, Lawton, will be at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at 2 p.m., Rev. Roger Noland officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery.
Shirley Ann (Chandler) Brown Al-Rashed passed away from this life into eternity, at home in Lawton, with her husband by her side, due to cardiac arrest on Feb. 7, 2021.
Shirley was born Nov. 21, 1956 in Oklahoma City at St. Anthony Hospital to James Carlton “J.C.” and Mary Inez (Martinez) Chandler. She grew up in Walters, attending Walters Public Schools. She married Bert Brown in 1971 and to this union two sons were born. In years later they divorced.
Shirley later met Ali K. Al-Rashed. They married July 28, 1991 in Walters. Shirley worked at Walmart Pharmacy for 11 plus years and then went to work at a cleaners for a few years, later becoming a housewife.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, James and Mary Chandler; grandparents: Ernest and Bonnie Bivins; a nephew, Craig Allen Chandler; brothers: Jim and Max Chandler; sisters, Bonnie Lynn Ethridge and Patricia Tafoya.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Ali, of the home; 2 sons, Burt Lynn Brown and Steven Brown both of Lawton, OK; her grandchildren, Austin, Amber and Kiera; her sister, Mary “Janie” Lucero and husband John of Guthrie, OK; an uncle, Billy Martinez and Shirley of Colorado Springs; aunts, Gloria Fuentez, and Sally Zepeda and Johnny all of Colorado Springs; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She will be so missed by all who knew and loved her. She had a wonderful sense of humor and such a kind heart. Her bible was well worn and read. Rest in peace sister until we meet again.