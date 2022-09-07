Funeral services for Shirley Ann Tillotson will be Noon, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Darwin McHenry, Pastor of New Jerusalem Baptist Church, Lawton, officiating.
Burial will follow in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Mrs. Shirley Ann Tillotson was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. She was born May 12, 1935 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Betty and Alton (Folks) Wright. Shirley attended Lincoln High School in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She resided in Arkansas until she moved to Lawton in the early 1960’s with her husband SSG (Retired) Clarence Tillotson.
Mrs. Tillotson was a long-time resident of Lawton-Fort Sill. She retired from the Lawton Public School System where she was a cook at several different schools for 35 years. Her passion for cooking and serving others continued after her retirement. She never met a stranger and often invited any and everyone to her dinner table.
Shirley was a pillar of the Lawton community. She lived most of her life in the Ranch Oaks neighborhood, where she established lifetime friendships.
Shirley was given many nicknames by friends and family, and some of our favorite titles were, Shirley Mae, Ma, Auntie, Big Mama, Mama, Grandma or Aunt Shirley. No matter what term of endearment was used, regardless of person and their age, she found such joy in hearing those titles.
Some of Shirley’s favorite past-times were watching reruns of The Lawrence Welk show, old westerns, and detective shows on television.
Shirley was a true caring and giving individual. She frequently made charitable contributions to several organizations such as St. Jude, Easter Seals, the Hanna Boys Center, National WWII Museum, and several other non-profit organizations.
Shirley was the matriarch of a large extended and blended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, SSG (Retired) Clearance James Tillotson; her stepchildren: Clarence Jr.; Norman; Eddie; Douglas; daughters: Shelia Proctor and Denise Bray, sons: David Tillotson and Curtis Tillotson. Her son Curtis Tillotson, was well known in Lawton, given the tragic football injury that left him a quadriplegic for 20 years before his death. Shirley’s brother, William “Babe” Coleman also preceded her death.
Shirley leaves to cherish her memory her beloved children: Lynn (Michael); Gwen (Al); Renita; James; Todd, and Timothy; stepchildren: Charlie (Pat) and Myra (Sulaiman); sister Louise Jones (Bruce), brothers: Donald Coleman and Rodney Coleman (Carolyn); several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great great-grandchildren; great great great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Shirley Tillotson was a friendly, loving, and amazing woman. To know her was to love her. She was a mother to all who knew her. Although we will miss Shirley, she will forever remain in each and everyone of our hearts.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com