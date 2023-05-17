Funeral service for Shirley Ann Jackson will be 1 p.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Julius B. Williams of Complete OK Home, Health & Hospice officiating.
Burial will follow in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Shirley Ann Jackson, 88, of Lawton, was a cherished woman whose vibrant spirit touched the lives of many, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Lawton. She was born on Nov. 28, 1934, in Okolona, Kentucky, in a farmhouse built by her father, Orville S. Martin, and her mother, Loretta (Shouse) Martin. As a child, Shirley was no stranger to hard work, helping with chores, tending to livestock, and tending crops on the family farm.
During her teenage years, Shirley’s musical talent blossomed, and she played the steel guitar in various country bands in the Louisville area. Her beauty and charisma also opened doors for her in the modeling industry, where she worked for the Adams Model Company and achieved the honor of being the runner-up for Miss Kentucky, USA. Her adventurous spirit then led her to a career as a stewardess with TWA Airlines, followed by a position at Standard Oil Corporation, where she met the love of her life, Gordon R. Jackson. The couple exchanged vows on Jan. 26, 1957 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Shirley embraced the life of a military wife, standing by Gordon’s side as he pursued a career as a young military officer. During the early 1960s, they lived in Berlin, Germany, where Gordon served as a Tank Commander in the Berlin Brigade during the Berlin Airlift. It was there that they welcomed their son Michael into the world, and later their daughter Toni. After three years in Germany, Shirley and her family returned to the United States, settling once again in Fort Knox, Kentucky.
While residing in Fort Knox, Shirley dedicated her time to volunteering and assuming leadership roles in various organizations providing support to grieving wives who had lost their husbands during the Vietnam War. The military lifestyle took Shirley and her family to several other bases, including Fort Benning, Georgia, and Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, before finally finding their home in Lawton/Fort Sill.
In Lawton, Shirley and Gordon developed a shared passion for golf, spending countless hours on the green. Shirley’s skill and dedication to the sport earned her membership in the prestigious Lawton Country Club. She served in numerous officer roles within the Ladies Golf Association and emerged victorious in several local and regional Golf Tournaments. Additionally, Shirley obtained her Real Estate Brokers License and found success working with Clover Realty and Century 21 Real Estate.
Even after Gordon’s passing in 1996, Shirley continued her active involvement in the Ladies Golf Association, pursuing her love for the game. She also found great joy in reading and actively participated in various book clubs. Her compassion extended to animals, as she became a member of the Lawton/Fort Sill Humane Society, advocating for their well-being. Throughout her life, Shirley formed countless friendships, leaving a lasting impression with her infectious humor and vibrant personality. She was fondly known as the “Hostess with the Mostest,” always bringing joy and excitement to any gathering.
Shirley is survived by her two children: Michael Steven Jackson and wife Karen of Kyle, Texas, and Toni Lynne Bailey and husband Rick of Lawton; two granddaughters: Christina Lindsey Ellis and husband Marcus of Kyle, Texas and Heather Nicole Bailey of Lawton; one great-granddaughter, Parker Reign Ellis of Kyle, Texas; one sister, Florence Brooks of Bardstown, Kentucky, and other family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one brother, Orville Martin.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com