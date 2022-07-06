Funeral service for Shirley Ann Buchwald age 75, of rural Faxon, will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Peace Congregational Church with Brother Jim Bob Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in the IOOF Cemetery, south of Indiahoma under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Ms. Buchwald passed from this earthly world to be with the Lord on July 3, 2022, after a long battle with dementia
Shirley Ann (Stoll) Buchwald was born on Jan. 11, 1947, at the family home, south of Indiahoma. She was the youngest of six children to Daniel and Hanna (Fischer) Stoll. She attended Indiahoma Public Schools, graduating from Indiahoma High School in 1965. After graduating from high school, she worked in the office until her marriage to Lanny Buchwald on Oct. 24, 1970. Shirley started as a teacher’s aide at Faxon and went on to be the principal’s secretary. She had a total of 38 years of service at Faxon and Chattanooga Public Schools. She and Lanny made their home east of Faxon where she went on to raise their only son, Bryan Buchwald. Bryan was later married to Maurissa Wyatt in December of 1999. Just one year later, she met her companion and special friend, Joe Stuckey. The two formed a 22-year relationship that many of us didn’t see one without the other. Ultimately, some of her proudest moments were her two grandchildren, Brayden now 14, and Beau, 10. She enjoyed every moment with those two boys. She was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, and grandma. She loved the Lord with all her heart and studied his word as a faithful believer. Shirley loved gardening, baking, cooking, and studying His word. She dedicated her life to raising a wonderful son and working in the school system. She enjoyed watching Bryan with his family and raising two boys that meant the world to her. Basketball games were always on the schedule for Joe and her to attend and cheer on the Chatty Warriors.
Survivors include one son, Bryan Buchwald and his wife Maurissa of rural Lawton; two grandsons: Brayden and Beau Buchwald; her companion and special friend, Joe Stuckey of Chattanooga; one sister, Elfreda Smith of Gainesville, TX; two brother: Ruben Stoll and his wife Bobbie of Indiahoma, and Daniel Stoll and his wife Pat of Indiahoma; and a host of extended family members to include aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews whom she was very close to and loved very much, as well as longtime friends and neighbors, school coworkers and many generations of families that she watched grow up in the school systems.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Dan and Hanna Stoll; one brother, Raymond Stoll, and one sister, Vera Allen.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Peace Congregational Church.
The family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Frederick from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
An online guestbook is available at, www.jacksonfuneral.net