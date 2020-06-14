A celebration of life service for Shirley Ahlschlager will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Northwest Church of Christ, Lawton, Oklahoma with Monte Ginnings, retired minister of North-west Church of Christ officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, and out of an abundance of caution and consideration, masks will be provided. The family understands the reluctance of some to attend. The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Shirley Ahlschlager, 77, Lawton, Oklahoma had a beautiful spirit that returned to the Lord peaceful-ly on Thursday, June 11, 2020, after a courageous 88 day battle against the Covid-19 Virus. Shirley was a devoted Christian and loving and cherished wife of 50 years. She was a mother of two won-derful daughters and grandmother (Nay-Nay, Nanners) of four. She was born December 26, 1942 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Lewis Branson and Elizabeth Emily “Liz” (Lents) Hankins. Shirley married Derald Ahlschlager on August 5, 1969 in Lawton, Oklahoma. She was a lifelong Lawtonian who taught art and English and retired from Lawton Public Schools after 30 years of service. She loved her time teaching and all of her students. She gave 100% to everything she did.
Her love for family was unconditional and she always saw the best in others. There were many trips to see her children and grandchildren which were a great source of joy to her and the kids. Shirley, above all else, was devoted to her family, constantly caring and fiercely loyal. She was so fun loving, energetic, always up for an adventure and willing to help with any project. She was the heart and soul, the magnet that drew all of the family together and bonded us for life.
Her first love was the Lord. She was an active member of Northwest Church of Christ, always en-couraging others and desiring to share the gospel.
She was an incredible artist who always marveled at God’s handiwork. As a result, she consistently looked for the beauty in others. She was passionate about interior design and was active in home design and staging with her daughter, Dawn. She was an active member of The Quest Club and she treasured her many friendships that emerged.The void she leaves is immeasurable and she will be greatly missed, but she left us with a legacy of love that is treasured by all. We, in the family, look forward to that time when we hear her say to us, “Good Morning” until we meet again.
She is survived by her husband of the home, two daughters, Dawn Rinaldi and husband Angelo of Laguna Niguel, California and Kristin Burton and husband Matt of Edmond, Oklahoma, four grand-children, Ryan Rinaldi of Bullhead City, Arizona, Emily Rinaldi of Laguna Niguel, California, Claire Burton and Kate Burton both of Edmond, Oklahoma and many other nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Donald Hankins, nephew, Steve Hankins and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions may be made to In Search of the Lord’s Way, P.O. Box 371, Edmond, Ok 73083 or by going to www.searchtv.org or by donating to The Tipton’s Children’s Home, 1000 N. Broadway, P.O. Box 370, Tipton, OK 73570 or by going to www.tiptonchildrenshome.com.
