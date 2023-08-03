Funeral services for Shirlene Littlefield will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in the Garden Room, Lawton First Assembly, with Rev. Gary Pratt, Associate Pastor, officiating.
Private family interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Friends are invited to the Lawton Country Club for a reception immediately following the service.
Arrangements are being held under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Shirlene Littlefield, 80, of Lawton passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Lawton. She was born Sept. 22, 1942, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to J. V. and Florence Morton. She was raised in Iowa Park, Texas, and graduated from Iowa Park High School in 1961. Shirlene entered the medical field as a nurse and later as office manager for several physicians and dentists in Wichita Falls.
In 1964 Shirlene married Malcomb Berry, and to their union was born Scott Berry, followed by his sister Shannon two years later. A few years later, Shirlene and Malcomb divorced, but they remained friends until his death in 2021. She continued working as the office manager for a large periodontal practice in Wichita Falls. One of the doctors was a friend of Wayne Littlefield, and he suggested that Wayne and Shirlene meet, which they did on a blind date in September of 1983. After falling under the spell of love at first sight, they were married ten weeks later and continued to live under that spell until the day she died. Just a few years ago, they renewed their marriage vows demonstrating just how strong their love was for one another.
After a fabulous honeymoon in New York City, Shirlene and the children moved to Lawton, to be with Wayne. However, two and half weeks later tragedy struck. Scott and Shannon had gone with their dad and grandmother to Fort Worth to visit aunt and uncle for Thanksgiving. They were involved in a traffic accident, and both Scott and Shannon were killed. Life was extremely hard for Shirlene after the accident, but she was determined to overcome this horrible loss. With the power of prayer and God’s endless grace, she made it through. For the rest of her life, she always gave God the credit for carrying her through this tragedy.
Shirlene became the office manager for Wayne’s oral surgery practice and made it a fun and successful place to work. She also designed and built several houses and was an avid gardener. She also loved to travel, especially to the beach to listen to the ocean waves.
She taught Sunday School, and also worked in the nursery at church. Her greatest loved was taking care of babies and she wanted to be the best mother, so she took care of several infants after the deaths of her own children. She was a dedicated member of Lawton First Assembly and attended regularly until she became ill. She suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for about seven years before it took her life.
Shirlene was a person of extraordinary beauty, both physically and spiritually. She was always willing to help parents who had lost children. She was able to counsel them and show them that they could overcome the unbearable tragedy of the loss of a child.
Shirlene is survived by her husband Wayne Littlefield of the home; her step-son, Austin Littlefield of Dallas, Texas; her niece Natalie Wilmoth and her husband Tim, and great-niece, Rachel Schur and her husband Cory.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her two children, Scott and Shannon, and her sister Julia Morton.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make contributions to the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease or to a support group, such as Compassionate Friends, for parents who have lost children.
