Shirl Jean Ann Duncan, "Pooh", was born on Aug. 30, 1984 in Waurika, to Billy Joe and Shirley Ann (Baxter) Duncan. She passed away at OU Medical Center on Jan. 3, 2021 at the age of 36. Shirl will be laid to rest in Randlett. The family will hold a private memorial; no public services are scheduled.
Shirl is preceded in death by her father, Bill; maternal grandparents: Noel and Juanita Baxter, and paternal grandparents: Loyd and Hazel Duncan.
Shirl's life will be cherished by the children she left behind, Kayde and Kylee, of Lawton. She is also survived by her mother, Shirley, of Burkburnett, TX; stepfather, Larry Maples of Lake Lawtonka; two brothers: Billy (Terrie) Duncan and Brian (Kim) Duncan of Burkburnett, TX; two sisters: Angie McGee of Elgin, and Loretta (Rodney) Goodner of Aubrey, TX; 12 nieces and nephews; and 12 great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to thank LifeShare of Oklahoma for the care they provided. In cases of suicide a person doesn't want to die, they want their pain to end; Shirl's pain ended but her life will carry on through her gift of organ donation.