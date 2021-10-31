Funeral service for Sheryl Lynn Branscum will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Palmer, Minister, Eighth and Lee Church of Christ officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Sheryl Lynn Branscum passed away at her residence in Lawton, on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at the age of 76. She was born in Abilene, Texas on Jan. 12, 1945 to Val Howell Canon, Sr. and Gilma Littleton Canon. She was a 1963 graduate of Abilene High School and married Jimmie Lee Branscum on Jan. 8, 1971 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Sheryl and Jim lived in Lawton and were together for 45 years before he passed on June 9, 2015.
Sheryl worked for Raymond Thomison and Fred Fox from January 1969 until June 1977. She worked for Michael C. Mayhall from June 1975 until her death as an accountant and tax department manager at the law firm of Godlove, Mayhall, Dutcher & Rabon. Sheryl loved her job and especially enjoyed helping others.
She assisted her husband with instructing karate and self-defense classes to all ages for many years. She was secretary for the Will Rogers Neighborhood Association for 10 years and served two years as treasurer for the Business and Professional Women’s Association. She was a faithful member of the Eighth and Lee Church of Christ since 1970. She loved her Lord Jesus, her family and friends as well as all her pets over the years, especially her latest companion, Belle.
Sheryl was always looking for ways to help others any way she could. Her friendly smile and kind words were there for everyone. She and Jim spent many hours playing dominoes and “Casino”. She enjoyed reading her Bible and a good book, watching old westerns and romance stories, and eating out with friends.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sherilyn and Philip Tucker; three granddaughters: Elisabeth; Christine and Sarah; her brother, Val H. Canon; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Eighth and Lee Church of Christ, 1205 SW 8th Street, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.