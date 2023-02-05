Graveside service for Sheryl Ann Martin, 64, of Elgin, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Sheryl Ann Martin passed away peacefully at her home in Elgin on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
She was born on July 25, 1958, to Wilbur Junior Martin and Erma Louise Spears in Modesto, California. She attended Thomas Downey High School in Modesto, California. Several years later, she met the love of her life Donald G Martin, and they were married on Nov. 9, 1980. They were blessed with two children, and in 1984, they both decided that military life was the best choice for them at the time. She loved to cook and meet new people. She would organize fish fries for the soldiers in her husband’s battalion on Fort Sill on multiple occasions before they would leave for field training. She was later presented with the Molly Pitcher Award for her generosity and loving support for the military personnel.
She was a homemaker and raised her children until they were teenagers. She enjoyed being around her children’s athletic events and helping with any school event she could. From 2006 to early 2010, she and her husband opened the Whistle Stop Cafe in Indiahoma, where she worked, managed, and operated the establishment. It was a successful business, and she loved to visit all her customers and meet b new people. She would often feed anyone who looked hungry and not charge them for their meal.
That was her dream, and she loved every minute of it. After the business closed, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Her family was her life and loved to watch them grow. She would teach her daughter and granddaughters her family’s candy recipes and, someday, hopefully, how to take on the Christmas Candy traditions. Her favorite part of the year was about the beginning of October to get started on Candy for Christmas baskets. Everyone she knew and some people she didn’t know would get a special Christmas candy basket. She truly had a heart of gold, and it was so big when she loved it. She loved very big with her soul. She was definitely that one-of-a-kind, amazing person who will always stay with you.
She is survived by her husband of the home, Donald G Martin; her children: David Martin, and his daughter, Katelynn Martin; her daughter, Laura Roberts and her husband Billy Roberts and their children Dawson and Katie Roberts. Her two brothers: William (Bill) and his wife Amy Martin of Valley Springs, California; their children Kori and her husband Michael Brown and their children Blake and Cassidy of Modesto, California and Kyle and his wife Krystal Martin and their children Luke and Scarlett, of Valley Springs, California. Jerry and his wife Cindy Martin of Modesto, California, and their children Stephen and Robert Martin. Her niece Melinda Martin of Modesto, California, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins around the United States.
Her extended children that she called her own Mandi Marsinik, Laura Cain, Fred Baltierra, MaryAnn Reser, Don Fixico, Audrey Phillips, and Joshua Katvala
She is preceded in death by a son, Timothy, and her parents, Erma and Wilbur Martin of Modesto, California, and her uncle Jerry Martin of Tennessee