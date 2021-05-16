Funeral service for Sherry V. Harris, 56, of Lawton will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Mrs. Harris passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in Lawton.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Sherry was born on Dec. 12, 1964 in Lawton, to Charles E. and Gloria (Hite) Brown, She grew up in Indiahoma where she attended school. While in school she was active in FFA, she had an avid love for animals and she loved showing sheep. She worked for a while at Gibson’s Discount Center before beginning her career working for Dr. Dean Nolan where she worked for 32 years and was the office manager. She married Howard “Bubba” Harris II on June 20, 2019 in Lawton. Sherry was a country girl and enjoyed being outdoors. She also loved being a “Gram Gram” to her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Bubba, of the home; her parents, Charles and Gloria Brown, of Indiahoma; her daughter and son-in-law, Stacee and Chase Morgan, of Cache; her stepson, Devon Harris, of Lawton; grandchildren: Rylee Morgan; Kimber Morgan; and Barrett Morgan; her mother-in-law, Cheryl Harris; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Chris and Kelly Jolly; Kathy and Corey Hunt; and Will and Jessie Harris; her aunts; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her son, Frederick Stuever; her brother, David Brown; and her father-in-law, Howard Harris, Sr.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.