Memorial service for Sherry Powell Henley will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jack M. Jacob, Pastor of Lake Center Baptist Church, Monkey Island, Oklahoma officiating.

Sherry Lee Oakley Powell Henley died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Walters, at the age of 68. She was born Oct. 22, 1954, in Morehead City, North Carolina to Robert Odell Oakley and Ella Mae (Dixon) Oakley. On June 1, 1974, she married Tommy Joe Powell who preceded her in death on Nov. 19, 1987. She then remarried Gerald Lee “Jerry” Henley on Dec. 1, 1989, in Lawton, Oklahoma. Jerry passed away on July 18, 2022. They were happily married for over 33 years.

