Memorial service for Sherry Powell Henley will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jack M. Jacob, Pastor of Lake Center Baptist Church, Monkey Island, Oklahoma officiating.
Sherry Lee Oakley Powell Henley died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Walters, at the age of 68. She was born Oct. 22, 1954, in Morehead City, North Carolina to Robert Odell Oakley and Ella Mae (Dixon) Oakley. On June 1, 1974, she married Tommy Joe Powell who preceded her in death on Nov. 19, 1987. She then remarried Gerald Lee “Jerry” Henley on Dec. 1, 1989, in Lawton, Oklahoma. Jerry passed away on July 18, 2022. They were happily married for over 33 years.
Sherry grew up in Newport, North Carolina. Sherry graduated high school and later earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Cameron University in 1982. Sherry was a proud nurse who worked for Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Dr. Young, Director of Hospice and Olsten Kimberly Quality Care. She eventually retired from the Lawton/ Fort Sill Veterans Center in 2009. She loved each of her patients, and she took care of her patients providing the utmost care.
In her free time after retiring, Sherry loved to read her Bible, keep up on current politics (once a liberal but then turned conservative), talk on the phone, tell the same stories over and over, play the piano, sing, and even dance. Sherry loved to spend time with her husband Jerry until he passed, her sons, and her grandchildren. Sherry was a caring, thoughtful, and amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend.
Sherry is survived by two sons: Donald, in Memphis, Tennessee, and Robbie and his wife, Courtney, in Oklahoma City; two grandchildren: Jack and Harper; her favorite one and only niece, Amanda Oakley Hibbs of Newport, North Carolina and three brothers-in-law and their families: Robert and Carolyn Henley in Lawton, James and Donna Henley in Patuxent River, Maryland, and Elvis Henley in Lawton. Sherry is also survived by various cousins and their families in Texas and North Carolina.
Sherry will be sorely missed. She was tiny, but she was mighty. She is now home rejoicing in Heaven with those she loved so dearly who went home before her.