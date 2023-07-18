A Celebration of Life Service for Sherry JoAnn Rollins, 84, of Grandfield, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church in Grandfield.
Ms. Rollins passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 in Grandfield, where she had made her home for over 60 years.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gray Funeral Home.
A private family graveside service will be held at Grandfield, Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home in Grandfield.
JoAnn was born on May 17, 1939 in Marlow. Her parents were O.B. and Oretta (Ussrey) Hamblin. She grew up in Marlow, graduating from Marlow High School in 1957. She then attended business school in Oklahoma City. JoAnn was employed in the banking industry early in her career working in Duncan, Grandfield, and Wichita Falls. She married Don Rollins and to that union her two children were born. In addition to working many hours at the family owned business, Rollins Dairy Freeze, she spent much of her time involved in various school activities with her children. Later in her career, she entered the agriculture industry working at both the grain elevator and Farmers Co-op Cotton Gin. After beginning as a bookkeeper, she was promoted and became one of only two women General Managers of an Oklahoma Cotton Gin until retiring in 2019 at the age of 80. JoAnn’s passion was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Most of her life was spent watching football, softball, basketball, and baseball games, first as an avid Bearcat fan and then later in life as a Bulldog fan. JoAnn was also a huge OSU Cowboys and Texas Rangers fan. She never missed a sporting event that her children and grandchildren participated in and enjoyed crossword puzzles, card games, and Elvis Presley and southern gospel music. A few fun facts that most did not know of the younger JoAnn is that she was a roller derby player, the family Trivia Queen, and an amazing jitterbug dancer. She was actively involved in the Black Katz Club and was the Pageant Director of the Miss Grandfield for many, many years. JoAnn was also a long time member of the First United Methodist Church of Grandfield where she served as Treasurer and taught Vacation Bible School.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Brad Clemmer, of Cache; her grandchildren and spouses: Clint and Madison Rollins, of Waurika, Kailen and Chasen Starnes, of Boyd, TX, Kinsey Clemmer and fiance, James Jeffers, of Fort Worth, TX, Kaden Clemmer, of Tulsa, and Jordan Rollins, of Grandfield; her great-grandchildren: Cutler Rollins, Cayson Rollins, Creeden Rollins, Ava Logan and Case Hardy.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her son, Robert Rollins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Grandfield Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 459, Grandfield, OK 73546