Sherry Dale Chapman, 70, went to meet her Savior on Feb. 20, 2021, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Sherry was born on Dec. 18, 1950, in Tamaroa, IL, to Dale and Lillie Chapman. She grew up in Tamaroa, attending and graduating from Tamaroa High School. She later attended college at Western Oklahoma State College in Altus.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be conducted on 4 p.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Calvary Assembly of God, 2402 NW Bell Ave., Lawton.
Sherry was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She passed her love of cooking, crafts, and service to others. She never met a stranger and always seemed to have an unending supply of kindness. Her love of crochet led to countless donations of afghan blankets, booties, mittens, and caps to multiple organizations. She also loved the opportunity to decorate for various events and seasons at her home church, Calvary Assembly of God. Spanning over three decades, she caringly and expertly taught pre-school children at Centenary Methodist Church, St. Paul’s Methodist Church, Play-to-Learn, and First Start Early Head Start, all in Lawton.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Lillie Chapman of Tamaroa, IL; one brother, Randy Chapman of Texas, and her grandparents, Joe and Blanche Chapman of Du Quoin, IL.
She is survived by her three children, six grandchildren, one sister and one brother with four nieces and two nephews: son, Bill Ponder and his wife Dana and daughter Abigalye of Nolanville, TX; son, Kolby and his wife, Andralyn of Midwest City; son, Brian Ponder and his wife Kimmie; daughter, Hannah and son Liam of Lawton; daughter, Bethany Phelps and her husband Daniel; son, Ethan and daughter Emilee of Lawton; sister, Peggy Sue Chapman Obryan of Aurora, MO; her children: Vick, Shelly, Derrick, and Heather; brother Brent (Jay) Chapman and his wife Tracey, and their children: Benjamin and Neave.