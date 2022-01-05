Sherri Ann Sievert, 72, of Lawton, passed away on Dec. 29, 2021. She was born to William George Sievert and Bernice Madeline Ney on Feb.y 26, 1949 in Monroe, MI.
Sherri graduated from Saint Mary’s Academy in Monroe, MI. where she attended from 1964 to 1967, she went on to attend Interior Design school in Chicago, IL. while also working as a Bartender and Elevator operator. Eventually she moved to Honolulu, HI. and fulfilled her lifelong dream of starting her own successful business as a interior decorator. Sherri met and married Steven Charles Oellien in Honolulu, HI on Sept. 22, 1980 and to this marriage two sons were born, Jason and Nicolas. She enjoyed working for Walmart in the Deli and Jewelry Departments, enjoyed it so much that she worked there for over 20 years in both Monroe, MI and Lawton, Locations. Sherri loved spending time with her family and friends and especially loved taking family vacations every year. One of her favorite things was collecting frogs, not real ones, but if it had anything to do with frogs, she liked it just as long as it didn’t move.
She is survived by her brother, Gary William Sievert; sons: Jason William Oellien and Nicolas Scott Oellien; and grandchildren: Tyler Andrew Oellien; Alexis Marie Oellien; Makayla Ann Oellien, and Olivia Nicole Oellien.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Comanche Nation Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. with George Wermy officiating.