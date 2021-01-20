Funeral service with military honors for Sherman L. Walters will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will be at a later date in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Sherman Lee Walters, age 67, Lawton, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 in Altus. He was born May 17, 1953 in Clinton, to Sherman and Iva Mae Walters. He married Debora Williams on April 29, 1978 and from that union were born two sons, Travis and Blake. He later married Linda Ann Shatswell in 2010 in Lawton. She preceded him in death on Dec. 6, 2020.
Sherman spent 17 years in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law: Travis and Cecelia Walters; and Blake Walters; four grandchildren: Trent Walters; Nicholas Walters; William Walters and Malaya Shatswell; a stepdaughter, Sheena Shatswell; two sisters: Debra Kay Walters and Shelley Anne Walters; a brother, Donald Walters; four nephews: Lance; Chad; Curtis and Christopher; and a niece, Lisa.
His parents, two brothers: Terry Ray and Darryl Kent Walters; a granddaughter, Sky-Lynn, and a stepdaughter, Shannon Shatswell, preceded him in death.
