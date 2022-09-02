APACHE — Sheree Lucille (Klinekole) Hrbacek, 66, of Apache, went to be with the Lord on August 29, 2022.

Sheree was born December 25, 1955 to Violet Klinekole and Earl Patterson Jr. Sheree married the love of her life, Charles Hrbacek, on March 22, 1982. to this union they have five children: Richard, Jackie, Damon, Shalah and Stanford.