APACHE — Sheree Lucille (Klinekole) Hrbacek, 66, of Apache, went to be with the Lord on August 29, 2022.
Sheree was born December 25, 1955 to Violet Klinekole and Earl Patterson Jr. Sheree married the love of her life, Charles Hrbacek, on March 22, 1982. to this union they have five children: Richard, Jackie, Damon, Shalah and Stanford.
Sheree was an elder of the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma and a devoted homemaker, mother, grandmother and auntie. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, bead working, cooking, sewing and spending time with her family and friends. Sheree will be remembered for her big heart and fiery spirit that served to strengthen everyone she met.
Sheree is survived by her children: Shalah Klinekole, Stanford and wife Amy Hrbacek, Richard and wife Donna Hrbacek, Damen Hrbacek, Jackie Hrbacek; grandchildren: Destanie Jones, Meghan Rosvit, Keagen Hrbacek, Blaiden Hrbacek, Chris Hrbacek, John Hrbacek; siblings: Stephanie Saupitty, Shelley and husband Lanny Asapermy, Sandra and husband Craig Harris, Rhonda Hearrell, Carol Grose, Cri Cri and husband Carl Mangas, and Berwyne Moses, uncles: Greg and wife Lyntha Klinekole, Eugene Klinekole; sister in-law Lavonna Klinekole; brothers-in-law: Walter and wife Velma Hrbacek, James and wife Helen Hrbacek; several great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hrbacek, parents Violet Klinekole and Earl Patterson Jr. brother Stanford Klinekole, and sister Pamela Pickard.
Prayer service will be held Monday September 5 at 7 p.m. at Apache Reform Church in Apache with Greg and Lynetta Klinekole officiating.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday September 6 at 11 a.m. at Apache Reform Church with burial following at Cache Creek KCA Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.