Shelly Lynn Goss-Pickens, 49, Blair, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at the Kincannon Memorial Chapel with Rev. Doug Altom officiating. Burial will follow services at the Altus City Cemetery under the direction of Kincannon Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Shelly was born Oct. 5, 1972 in Altus to Billy Gene and Virginia (Sanders) Goss. She attended school in Altus and in Illinois, continuing her education at WOSC, earning an Associate’s Degree in Nursing. Shelly married Barry Ballard in 1990. She later earned a Bachelor of Science Degree then, a Master’s Degree in Science as a nurse educator and a Nurse Practitioner from the University of Phoenix. Shelly and Alvin Pickens were married Feb. 14, 2004 in Lawton. She had worked at a clinic in Tulsa; Home Health in Altus; a surgical RN at Southwestern Hospital in Lawton; and spent several years a travelling nurse for various clinics and hospitals. Shelly was a member of the First Baptist East in Lawton for about five years before moving back to be closer to her family. She enjoyed creating with diamond dots; reading her Bible and other Christian books.
Shelly was preceded in death by her father, Billy Gene Goss; husband, Barry Ballard; grandparents, J.W. and Mae Goss and Leonard and Vertie Sanders.
She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Virginia and Bennie Holder; daughter, Jessica Goss; siblings: Cathy Payne (Mike); William Goss (Donna), and Carla Kinman (Jeremy); and many friends.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Online tributes may be made at kincannonfuneralhome.com.