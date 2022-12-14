Shelley Kay (Roberts) Knox was born Nov. 12, 1963 in Lawton, the daughter of Earl A and Ruby Gene (Zumwalt) Roberts Jr. She completed this life on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 in Oklahoma City at the age of 59.
Shelley was raised in Lawton where she graduated from Lawton High School in 1982. Shelley attended Cameron University in Lawton.
Shelley married Jeff Douglas Knox on May 24, 1985 in Lawton. They moved to Oklahoma City where they made their home and raised their daughter Stephanie. Shelley was looking forward to becoming a Grammie in the summer of 2023.
Shelley is survived by her husband Jeff; her daughter, Stephanie Duvall and her husband Cole; her sisters, Susie Murphy and her husband Rick and Judy Williams and her husband Mike; her father-in-law, Carter Knox; her brother-in-law, Joel Knox and his wife Karalee; her sister-in-law, Jana Farmer and her husband Frank; her nephews and nieces: Wade Golden, Preston Murphy, Staci Sukontaraks, Cortnie Golden, Loralea Knox, Jake Knox, Chance Farmer and Terrah Walls.
A public viewing for Shelley will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 in the Vondel Smith Mortuary North Chapel, 13125 N. MacArthur Blvd., Oklahoma City.
Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889,