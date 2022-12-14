Shelley Kay (Roberts) Knox was born Nov. 12, 1963 in Lawton, the daughter of Earl A and Ruby Gene (Zumwalt) Roberts Jr. She completed this life on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 in Oklahoma City at the age of 59.

Shelley was raised in Lawton where she graduated from Lawton High School in 1982. Shelley attended Cameron University in Lawton.