Shelley Elizabeth Lytle was born on this day in July of 1965 to Patsy and Jackie Lytle in Lawton. It is on the day of Shelley’s birth that those of us that loved her remember the joyful love and beauty that was Shelley Lytle and sadly announce to you of her passing earlier this year.
As the sun was setting on the evening of January 21, in her home in Bel Air, Maryland there with her husband Pat and her daughter, Sam and her son, Nic and his wife Danielle and her brother, Dusty and his wife, Kristy by her side, Shelley drew her last breath in her fight against a long term illness.
She attended Lawton public schools and graduated from Lawton High in 1983. She studied voice and music under Doris Lambert and mime, theatre and acting while attending Lawton High.
Shelley studied theatre at the University of Oklahoma and was prominently featured in many of OU’s main stage productions during her entire academic career. She began acting and directing theatre professionally in and around Norman and Oklahoma City before she even left school.
While attending school in Norman in 1990 she met her future husband, Patrick Hill. They became a couple soon after in 1991 and moved to his hometown of Bel Air, Maryland upon his graduation from OU.
Shelley was a deeply devoted and loving mother to her two children, her son, Nic and her daughter Samantha. She was a mother to her children first and foremost in life.
Shelley was a devoted daughter and granddaughter. She was very close to her grandparents, Jim and Lilly Carr, from Lawton. Shelley chose to return to her childhood hometown to be with them late in their lives. She was there by their sides when both of them left this world- Jim in 2006 and Lilly in 2014.
Shelley was a highly skilled, accomplished and professional singer, actor, director and managing director. Her immense talents and artistic skills were always greatly appreciated by theater professionals around the country wherever she worked.
Shelley was a magical ray of beauty, love and light in this world and to all that knew her. Shelley is greatly loved and missed by us all.