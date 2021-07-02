Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.