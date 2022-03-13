Graveside service for Sheila Mae Samples, 86, of Cache, will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Cache Cemetery in Cache.
Mrs. Samples passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022 in Cache.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Sheila was born Sept. 27, 1935 in Urich, Missouri to Rufus Rombold and Eddie Mae (Downer) Rombold. She grew up and attended school in Missouri.
Mrs. Samples married the love of her life Royse on Nov. 22, 1950 and was married for 71 years. During her life Sheila worked as a disc jockey for KCCO, an announcer for the Lawton Speedway and retired as Public Information Officer after 25 plus years working at Fort Sill.
She is survived by her husband, Royse Samples of the home; daughters: Marla White and husband James of Indiahoma; Loretta Vanburen of Cache; sisters: Donna Smith of Amarillo, TX; Carole Wright of Granbury, TX; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren plus a host of other loving family and friends.
Sheila is preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Terri Calhoun and sister Linda Hall.
