Memorial service for Sheila J. Lilley will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Frankye A. Johnson, Retired Elder, United Methodist Church officiating.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Due to the current situation with Covid-19, the family asks that masks be worn if possible, and to please practice social distancing at the funeral home.
Sheila J. Lilley, 86, of Lawton, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 in Lawton.
She was born in Wilson, Oklahoma to Ewing and Mary Elizabeth (Crossno) Hedges on August 7, 1933. She married Lt. Marvin McFadden in January of 1955. She later married Glen Lilley in June of 1978.
She was well-traveled and well-versed on many subjects and enjoyed a full and accomplished life. Sheila worked for 26 years as an executive secretary and administrative assistant to presidents and CEO’s of privately owned companies in Michigan until her retirement in 1994. During this time she met privately with many celebrities, including Bob and Delores Hope, and numerous other famous celebrities, as well as many high level executives at Ford Motor Company and Chevrolet.
Sheila made her home in Michigan for 42 years before retiring with her husband Glen to Oklahoma in 1998. Some of her affiliations were Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, the Beyer Hospital Auxiliary in Ypsilanti, Michigan and a member of the Porsche Club in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Her last residence in Michigan was Bloomfield Township. She served as Ombudsman to residents in a local nursing home after moving to Lawton.
She is survived by her husband Glen of 41 years, three sons, Gregory McFadden and wife Shirley of Wixom, Michigan, Mikel McFadden and wife Kristi of Livonia, Michigan, and Mark McFadden and wife Cynthia of Lake Orion, Michigan, a step daughter, Julie Fessler and husband Steve of Brighton, Michigan, stepson, Craig Lilley and wife Tracy of Gregory, Michigan, five grandchildren, five step grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lawton Animal Welfare, 2104 SW 6th St., Lawton, OK 73501.
