Sheila Ann Albert, 57, of Lawton, passed away on June 6, 2021. She was born on Nov. 4, 1963 in Fort Sill, to Raymond and Hildegard Sproat. She was a beloved mother to her two kids, Danielle and Marvin A.; a beloved grandmother, to her three grandchildren: Serenity, Malakai and Kataleya and a beloved sister to Kathy, Raymond Jr., Hildegard and Sylvia. She loved to draw and paint, watch movies and tell jokes, just to make you smile and laugh. She had a big heart and a beautiful soul and will forever be missed but never forgotten.
Funeral services are 2 p.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, 6210 NW Cache Rd., Lawton, Oklahoma 73505.