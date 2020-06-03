Shaun R. Loud, age 41, of Lawton passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Lawton.
Shaun was born on August 26, 1978 in Lawton, Oklahoma to William Henry Loud and Rachel Lee Shelby. He loved the great outdoors. Shaun enjoyed horseback riding, fishing, playing in the woods, exploring the unknown and cooking but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a natural leader who loved to teach others how to win. Shaun had a burning desire to win and would do anything for the love and comfort of his entire family.
Shaun is survived by his mother, Rachel Lee Shelby of Lawton; his father, William Henry Loud of Wichita, Kansas; three sons, Chazden Loud of Houston, Chandler Loud of Houston and Clayton Loud of Houston; two brothers, Tony Loud of Arlington, Texas and Anthony Loud of Lawton; one sister, Karlisa King of Lawton; two aunts, Eula Newton of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Ora Mayfield of Lawton and three uncles, Willie Eugene Fullbright of Oklahoma City, Henry W. Williamson of Lawton and Raydale Williamson of Lawton along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and other close relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Shaun R. Loud will be on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, interment will follow at Highland Cemetery.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com