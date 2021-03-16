Funeral service for Sharzette Marie Ferguson Greenlee will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Immanuel Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Mallow, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required for the service.
Sharzette Marie Ferguson Greenlee, 69, of Lawton, was born March 16, 1951 in Oklahoma City, to Orval & Maxine (Barnes) Ferguson. She left this life peacefully, early March 13, 2021 a few days shy of her 70th Birthday. She met and later married Roger Dale Greenlee on July 24, 1972 in El Reno. She endured a 20 year Army wife career and many years as a stay at home wife and mother who never stopped working. Her greatest joy was raising her three children. She was a master at projects of the home, enjoyed any time she had with family and her many different pets through the years, dressing to the nines for church, Saturday night date nights with dad and occasional outings to the casino.
She leaves behind her husband of nearly 50 years, Roger of the home; son, Chris Greenlee and wife Karen; two daughters: Alatna Tolson and Opal Cartlidge and husband Darren; nine grandchildren: Cheyenne, Brandon, Ashley, Katelyn, Chris, Lily, Maci, Gabby and Loren.
She is welcomed in Heaven by her parents, brother, Terry Ferguson, son-in-law, Paul Tolson, grandson, Connor Bailey as well as many other uncles, aunts, and cousins.
