Graveside funeral service for Sharon Means will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Lloyd Grubbs, Pastor, Trinity Assembly of God officiating.
Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Sharon Means died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her residence at the age of 67. She was born February 6, 1953 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Russell E. and Beatrice M. (Elrod) Cannon. She grew up in Lawton and was a graduate of Eisenhower High School. She later earned her degree in cosmetology in Alameda, California. Sharon married Ron Means in 1988 in Lawton.
She had worked as manager for Aladdin Beauty College, as Vice President of the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, as a preneed sales consultant for Becker-Rabon Funeral Home, as an insurance executive with American Fidelity and had served as president of the J. Roy Dunning Children’s Shelter.
Sharon was a member of Trinity Assembly of God and served as a Redcoat Ambassador with the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. Sharon was a longtime chamber supporter and at one time produced the Lawton City Progress Report.
She is survived by her husband, Ron, of the home; children, Kenny, Billy, Eric, Tommy, Meredith and Amber; three sisters and their spouses, Theresa and Ralph, Brenda and Bill and Nichole and Steven; ten grandchildren, Destiny, Hunter, Laila, Novah, Orian, Ryder, Hayden, Christian, Cannon and Elianna; nieces and nephews, Allison, Sommi, Jann, Kathi, Tiffany, Dakota, Angel, Kadence, Kendle, Serenity, Drake, Dathan, Cody and Abel.
Her parents, her father-in-law and mother-in-Law, Don and Jerry Means, and a nephew, Taigen, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Assembly of God Benevolence Fund, 202 SE 45th Street, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.
