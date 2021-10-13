Sharon Lynetta Ryder Phelps, 76, died peacefully Sept. 12, 2021 at home. She was born Nov. 3, 1944 in Indiahoma, the 10th child of Lee Edward and Lucy Hodson Ryder.
Sharon attended all 12 years of school in Indiahoma graduating in 1962. She continued her education at Oklahoma State University and in 1966 received her degree in Elementary Education. Sharon taught school in Reading, Pennsylvania and Lawton. She received her Masters degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1974.
Sharon went to work for Silver Burdette Publishing and lived in Dallas. She later became an Art Consultant selling fine art to businesses and residences while living in Houston. During that time, she met her husband Mike Phelps on a plane ride to Dallas, Texas and they were married in 1979.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Phelps; her parents and sisters: Wynema New and Lavois Taylor; brothers: Billy Joe Ryder; Johnny Ryder; Jimmy Don and Bobby Ryder.
Sharon is survived by her brothers: A.J. Ryder of Cache, and Jerry Ryder and wife, Joyce of Lawton; sisters: Valois Shuler of Lawton; Sandra Hannington of Oklahoma City and Shirleta Benfield of Oklahoma City and sister-in-law, Jeannie Ryder of Wichita, KS. On her husband’s side of the family she is survived by brother-in-law, Pat and wife Dot Phelps; sister-in-law, Jane Phelps; step-sons: David and wife Karen Phelps; Darryl Phelps; her step-daughter, Rai Phelps, and granddaughters: Sierra White and husband Chase White; Morgan Phelps and Brianna Phelps.
Sharon had many interests, most of which centered around family and her close friends. Sharon enjoyed tennis, yoga, and belonged to a gourmet club and book club. She and Mike were fabulous cooks and shared many creative meals. They also enjoyed many wonderful trips and creating memories together over the years. Sharon loved spending time with her sisters and family in Oklahoma. They all shared a very deep bond. Much of Sharon and Mike’s time during the year and over holidays was spent visiting family at their special events, or hosting them, cooking amazing meals and enjoying many game nights at home.
Sharon had a great sense of style and enjoyed creating a beautiful home and family life. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and good friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Her memorial service will be held on Oct. 16, 2021, 2 p.m., at Crowder Funeral Home, 111 E Medical Center Blvd., Webster, Tx 77598. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org/