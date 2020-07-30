Funeral service for Sharon Lee Dawdy Raley Williams will be 12:30 P.M. Monday, August 3, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Kip Ackley, pastor of Calvary Temple in Cyril, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The family will greet friends from 4:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Sharon Lee Dawdy Raley Williams, age 74, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Corpus Christi. She was born to Jess Ray Dawdy and Ruth Morris Dawdy on a farm near Anadarko, Oklahoma on April 24, 1946. Her siblings were Loretta, Norma Sue, Will Ray (Sonny), Sally and Larry. As a child Sharon loved riding horses. She contracted hepatitis as a young girl stunting her growth but remained resilient. Sharon married Gene Allen Raley on January 7, 1963. Two children were born of this marriage. John Arthur was born prematurely and did not survive. Deborah Gail was her second born.
Sharon worked at the Cyril Nursing home but somehow still missed her calling to be a nurse. She enjoyed camping and fishing. She was always at the bedside of anyone of the family that was ill.
On September 24, 1988, she married Rowland E. Williams and they had a very happy life together. They loved gardening and traveling. Sharon loved her family and she always tried to make sure everyone knew how much they were loved. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren.
Sharon was survived by her daughter, Debbie Cronemeyer and her husband, Tim of the home, sister, Loretta Martin of Cement, Oklahoma., sister and brother-in-law Sally and Craig Gibson of Cyril, OK, sister-in-law, Linda Dawdy of Cyril, Oklahoma, granddaughter, Carissa Scarbrough and her husband, Luke Scarbrough of Arnold, Missouri. She also had many bonus grandchildren and nephews and nieces, whom she loved as her own.
