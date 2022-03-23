Sharon Kay Doyebi Ahtone, 72, of Elgin, passed away peacefully at home on March 18, 2022. She was born on June 9,1949 to Ernest Doyebi and Neva (Pewewardy) Santiago in Lawton. Sharon met and married the love of her life, Vernon Ahtone on Dec. 18, 1983 at the Botone Methodist Church in Carnegie. She was a proud member of the Kiowa Tribe. Sharon stayed at home and took care of her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her family.
Survivors include her husband, Vernon Ahtone of the home in Elgin; children: Latricia Pherigo, Lawton; Lance Pherigo, Lonnie Pherigo Christopher Pherigo, and Vernon Clouse, Elgin; Brian Samuel and wife Shannon, Carnegie; grandchildren: Claibrone, Olympia, Leah “Pickles” Pherigo; and seven other grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Ernest Doyebi and Neva Pewewardy Santiago; brother, Ernest “Shane” Doyebi; sisters: Debra Ann Doyebi and Fayrene Doyebi.
A Wake will be at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Petarsy Indian Mission, Elgin.
Funeral will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Botone United Methodist, Carnegie. Burial will be at Cedar Creek Cemetery, Carnegie.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. — 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022, and 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home, Carnegie.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home, Carnegie.