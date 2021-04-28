Funeral services for Sharon Gail Malone, 77, Sterling, will be at Letitia Baptist Church, east of Lawton, on Friday, April 30, at 2:30 p.m., with Matt Kelly, Lance Smith and Don Crow officiating. Burial will be in the Walters Cemetery, Walters. Visitation will be Thursday, April 29, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Sharon Gail Malone was born to Earl Lee and Evie Lena (Champion) Johnsey on Sept. 10, 1943, in Lawton, and departed this life at her home in Sterling, on April 25, 2021, at the age of 77 years, 7 months and 15 days.
She grew up in the Geronimo area and graduated Geronimo High School in 1961. She was married to Vonden Malone on Aug. 31, 1960, to this union three children were born and for many years they made their home in Lawton and Central High area.
Sharon was a homemaker until she went to work at Malone Oil Company from 1985 to 1989. From 1992 to 2005, she worked as manager for the Western Discount Warehouse in Lawton.
She was a member of the Letitia Baptist Church where she served on the Hospitality Committee for many years. She loved cooking for family gatherings, shopping the sales racks at Dillards, collecting Boyd’s Bears and she loved Christmas.
Sharon was preceded in death by parents, two sisters: Phyllis Johnsey and Janet Wolfe; a great-granddaughter, Lexi Malone, and a great-grandson, Bane Brewer.
Survivors include her husband, Vonden Malone of the home; two sons: Phil and Tami of Elk City and David and Joni of Oklahoma City; a daughter, Kim and Lance Smith of Sterling; her grandchildren: Amber and Blake Brewer of Elk City; Meagan and Kyle Coy of Elk City; Jena and Evan Williams of Edmond; Haley and Chris Ward of Pink; Shelbi Smith and Chance Smith of Sterling; seven great-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.