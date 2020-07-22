Sharon Delores (Sparks) Bruce passed from this life on July 20, 2020 at age 76, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 25, 1944 to Mervel Aaron Sparks and Dorothy Merle (Menges) Sparks in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Sharon grew up and spent her earlier years in Tulelake, CA, attended and graduated from high school in Fort Worth, Texas. After graduation Sharon continued her education at Abilene Christian University where she received her Bachelor’s degree and became a School Teacher and later taught elementary school in Freedom, Geronimo, and Cache, Oklahoma. She met and married the love of her life and they married on June 20, 1969 and to this union were born four children: Karen, Ben, Bob, and Brad. Sharon and Jon enjoyed 51 years of marriage before her passing. She was a longtime active member of the Church of Christ in Snyder, OK; her main love and hobby was reading scripture, she was an avid card writer, always keeping in contact with her grandchildren and friends. Sharon was a devoted Christian, loving wife, caring mother, grandmother, friend and loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband Jon Bruce of the home, her two sons Ben Bruce and wife Shelly of Georgia and Bob Bruce and wife Kristen of Yukon, OK, her daughter Karen Lindsey and husband Clark of California, and her grandchildren: Sadie Love, Brad Austin, Serenity Joy, Benjamin Alexander and Sophia Grace of Georgia, Jonah, Peter, David, Lucy and Bella of Yukon, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her parents M.A. and Dorothy Sparks, her son Brad Daron Bruce, her brother Larry Sparks and sister Shirley Adley.
Graveside Services for Sharon are scheduled for Saturday, July 25, 2020, 10:00 A.M., at Lone Wolf Cemetery, Lone Wolf, Oklahoma.
Public viewing for Sharon will begin Friday, 1:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Peoples Cooperative Funeral Home located at 1400 West Main, Lone Wolf, 580-846-9018.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Tipton Children’s Home in Tipton, OK, or Westview Boys Home in Hollis, OK.