Sharon Amelia Silcock went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at the age of 73.
She was born on April 15, 1947 in Denton, Texas to Parks and Birtha Roberson. She married Tom Silcock on Aug. 26, 2016; they resided in Lawton. She worked as an office manager in the defense and aerospace industry where she traveled and lived all over the world. She lived in Taipei, Taiwan for 5 years for her job, pursuing the high paced and exciting life she desired. She loved driving with the top down, music up and hair blowing. She completed her degree in psychology in 2013 at Cameron University and was very active in local civics and very passionate about politics. She attended Lawton First Assembly and was passionate about her church community.
Preceded in death by her son Bobby Wayne Roberts II and her sister Jeannie McNamara, she is survived by her husband Tom Silcock of Lawton; daughter, Linda and husband Rick Minnis of Arizona; son, Ryan Roberts of Illinois; grandson’s: Ricky Minnis of Arizona and Ian Roberts of Illinois; granddaughter’s: Jennifer and husband Noah Wendland of Ohio and Elena Roberts of Illinois; great-grandchildren: Madison and Layne Wendland of Ohio and siblings: Dwayne Roberson, Elizabeth Lauer, David Roberson, and Rebecca Roberson.
Funeral services for Sharon Amelia Silcock will be on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lawton First Assembly, interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com